Huawei Nova 11 Pro Screen: 6.78" OLED - 1200 x 2652

6.78" OLED - 1200 x 2652 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)

2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh OS: Android

Android Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)

Review Display 86 Camera 65 Performance 78 Gaming 100 * Battery 83 * Connectivity 79 NanoReview Score 77 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 11 Pro

Display Type OLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels Aspect ratio 19.89:9 PPI 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 707 nits

Design and build Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.35 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%

Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android ROM HarmonyOS 3.0

Battery Capacity 4500 mAh Max charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 11 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Laser autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 52 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 100 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 11 Pro may differ by country or region