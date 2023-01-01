Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 11 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 11 Pro

Huawei Nova 11 Pro
  • Screen: 6.78" OLED - 1200 x 2652
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android
  • Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)

Review

Display
86
Camera
65
Performance
78
Gaming
100*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
77*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9
PPI 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
707 nits

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.1%

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android
ROM HarmonyOS 3.0

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh
Max charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 11 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 52 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 11 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

