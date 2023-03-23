Huawei P60 Pro vs Nova 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 11 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Delivers 61% higher peak brightness (1141 against 707 nits)
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 315 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 88W)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
78
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
86
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.89:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|91.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|875 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4272
|CPU
|262280
|-
|GPU
|450362
|-
|Memory
|156640
|-
|UX
|163044
|-
|Total score
|1035133
|-
|Max surface temperature
|50.3 °C
|-
|Stability
|41%
|-
|Graphics test
|63 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|10571
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android
|ROM
|EMUI 13.1
|HarmonyOS 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4815 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|88 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|0:23 hr
|Web browsing
|11:05 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:38 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|-
|Standby
|87 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|52 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
159
Video quality
147
Generic camera score
156
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|April 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 88 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1