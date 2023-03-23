Home > Smartphone comparison > P60 Pro vs Nova 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P60 Pro vs Nova 11 Pro

84 out of 100
Huawei P60 Pro
77 out of 100
Huawei Nova 11 Pro
Huawei P60 Pro
Huawei Nova 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 11 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 61% higher peak brightness (1141 against 707 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 315 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 88W)

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P60 Pro and Nova 11 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P60 Pro
vs
Nova 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.89:9
PPI 444 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P60 Pro +61%
1141 nits
Nova 11 Pro
707 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P60 Pro
89.8%
Nova 11 Pro +1%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei Nova 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 875 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P60 Pro
1329
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P60 Pro
4272
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P60 Pro
1035133
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
CPU 262280 -
GPU 450362 -
Memory 156640 -
UX 163044 -
Total score 1035133 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P60 Pro
10571
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 50.3 °C -
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 63 FPS -
Graphics score 10571 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android
ROM EMUI 13.1 HarmonyOS 3.0

Battery

Capacity 4815 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr -
Watching video 12:38 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
P60 Pro
29:10 hr
Nova 11 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 52 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
P60 Pro
89.1 dB
Nova 11 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2023
Release date March 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

