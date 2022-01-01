Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Motorola G Pure VS Samsung Galaxy A03s Motorola G Pure Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Supports 15W fast charging

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (120K versus 97K)

Has 2 SIM card slots

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 144 points Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.6% Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM 806 Hz - Response time 43 ms - Contrast 1126:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A03s 487 nits G Pure n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03s +1% 81.8% G Pure 80.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2350 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03s +24% 179 G Pure 144 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03s +34% 882 G Pure 657 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03s +23% 120409 G Pure 97837 CPU 36930 - GPU 15632 - Memory 29149 - UX 38919 - Total score 120409 97837

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Stock Android OS size 13.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A03s 86.5 dB G Pure n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 October 2021 Release date August 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola G Pure.