Motorola G Pure Display 62 Performance 22 Battery 61 Camera 52 NanoReview score 52 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 140 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.6%

62 Design and build Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.6%

22 Performance All specs and test Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 143 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 655 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 96673

61 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Stock Android

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the G Pure Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

63 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 140 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

