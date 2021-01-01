Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola G Pure: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola G Pure

Display
62
Performance
22
Battery
61
Camera
52
NanoReview score
52
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 140 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola G Pure
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.6%
62

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.6%
22

Performance

All specs and test Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
655
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
96673
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Stock Android
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the G Pure
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
63

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 140 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the G Pure may differ by country or region

