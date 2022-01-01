Motorola Moto G31 vs Moto G30 VS Motorola Moto G31 Motorola Moto G30 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)

Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (701 against 472 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 9-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 354 and 307 points

Weighs 19 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G31 Price Motorola Moto G30 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 93.1% PWM - 176 Hz Response time - 57 ms Contrast - 835:1 Max. Brightness Moto G31 +49% 701 nits Moto G30 472 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Moto G31 82.7% Moto G30 83.1%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G31 and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G31 +15% 354 Moto G30 307 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G31 1224 Moto G30 +4% 1275 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G31 196803 Moto G30 +2% 201398 CPU 59845 65529 GPU 39344 40359 Memory 35715 40590 UX 60917 54464 Total score 196803 201398 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G31 n/a Moto G30 384 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 384 PCMark 3.0 score - 6618 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Stock Android -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4520 x 3060 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G31 n/a Moto G30 82.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 February 2021 Release date December 2021 February 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G31. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G30.