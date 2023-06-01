Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.