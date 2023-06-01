Home > Smartphone comparison > Razr Plus vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1055 against 836 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 573 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3227 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 810K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (36:13 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 413 PPI)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1743 and 1288 points
  • Weighs 14.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone 13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Razr Plus
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 22:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Razr Plus +26%
1055 nits
iPhone 13
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 170.83 mm (6.73 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.95 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.99 mm (0.28 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188.5 g (6.65 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Razr Plus
85.1%
iPhone 13 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Razr Plus
1288
iPhone 13 +35%
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Razr Plus
3668
iPhone 13 +28%
4687
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Razr Plus +31%
1061209
iPhone 13
810390
CPU 333083 202276
GPU 310099 340827
Memory 208685 132614
UX 200258 128546
Total score 1061209 810390
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Razr Plus
n/a
iPhone 13
8717
Max surface temperature - 45.7 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8717
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM My UX -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 3800 mAh 3227 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:24 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 12:12 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 04:06 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 93 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Razr Plus
27:32 hr
iPhone 13 +32%
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Razr Plus
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 September 2021
Release date June 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Razr Plus. But if the camera, software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

