Motorola Razr Plus

Motorola Razr Plus
  • Screen: 6.9" AMOLED - 1080 x 2640
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 3800 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 188.5 grams (6.65 oz)

Review

Display
88
Camera
73
Performance
74
Gaming
75
Battery
64
Connectivity
82
NanoReview Score
74

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Razr Plus

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 22:9
PPI 413 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
1040 nits

Design and build

Height 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3622
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1044909
CPU 333083
GPU 310099
Memory 208685
UX 200258
Total score 1044909
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX

Battery

Capacity 3800 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:24 hr
Watching video 12:12 hr
Gaming 04:06 hr
Standby 93 hr
General battery life
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Razr Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 108°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM850/900/1800/1900;
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network 4G: B1/2/3/4/5//7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Razr Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

