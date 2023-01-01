Motorola Razr Plus
- Screen: 6.9" AMOLED - 1080 x 2640
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 3800 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 188.5 grams (6.65 oz)
Review
Display
88
Camera
73
Performance
74
Gaming
75
Battery
64
Connectivity
82
NanoReview Score
74
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Razr Plus
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
1040 nits
Design and build
|Height
|170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|188.5 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3622
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1044909
|CPU
|333083
|GPU
|310099
|Memory
|208685
|UX
|200258
|Total score
|1044909
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu - 47th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|09:24 hr
|Watching video
|12:12 hr
|Gaming
|04:06 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
General battery life
27:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|108°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM850/900/1800/1900;
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|4G: B1/2/3/4/5//7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/46/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Razr Plus may differ by country or region