Review Display 88 Camera 73 Performance 74 Gaming 75 Battery 64 Connectivity 82 NanoReview Score 74

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Razr Plus

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 22:9 PPI 413 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 1040 nits

Design and build Height 170.83 mm (6.73 inches) Width 73.95 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 6.99 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 188.5 g (6.65 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Performance All specs and test Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1265 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3622 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1044909 CPU 333083 GPU 310099 Memory 208685 UX 200258 Total score 1044909 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu - 47th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

Battery Capacity 3800 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:24 hr Watching video 12:12 hr Gaming 04:06 hr Standby 93 hr General battery life 27:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Razr Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 108° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/3"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM850/900/1800/1900; 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network 4G: B1/2/3/4/5//7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/46/48/66/71 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Razr Plus may differ by country or region