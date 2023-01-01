Nokia XR21 Screen: 6.49" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.49" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera: 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)

2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 4800 mAh

4800 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 231 grams (8.15 oz)

Review Display 79 Camera 59 Performance 40 Gaming 70 * Battery 83 * Connectivity 80 NanoReview Score 66 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia XR21

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.49 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 406 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 550 nits HDR support No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 77% Display features - DCI-P3

58 Design and build Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) Width 78.58 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 10.45 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 231 g (8.15 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 77%

40 Performance All specs and test Nokia XR21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 681 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2000 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 396339 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

58 Software Operating system Android 12

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes Full charging time hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia XR21 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 13, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia XR21 may differ by country or region