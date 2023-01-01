Nokia XR21
- Screen: 6.49" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Camera: 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 4800 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 231 grams (8.15 oz)
Review
Display
79
Camera
59
Performance
40
Gaming
70*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
66*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia XR21
79
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
58
Design and build
|Height
|168 mm (6.61 inches)
|Width
|78.58 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|10.45 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|231 g (8.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
77%
40
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
396339
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
58
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Full charging time
|hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 13, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 48, 66, 71
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia XR21 may differ by country or region