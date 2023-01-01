Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia XR21: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia XR21

  • Screen: 6.49" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 4800 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 231 grams (8.15 oz)

Display
79
Camera
59
Performance
40
Gaming
70*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
66*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 406 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 550 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 77%
Display features - DCI-P3
58

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches)
Width 78.58 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 10.45 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 231 g (8.15 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
77%
40

Performance

All specs and test Nokia XR21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
396339
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
58

Software

Operating system Android 12
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
Full charging time hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia XR21
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 13, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 48, 66, 71
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia XR21 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

