Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (2) vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Nothing Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 7

77 out of 100
Nothing Phone (2)
VS
73 out of 100
Google Pixel 7
Nothing Phone (2)
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Nothing Phone (2) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1127K versus 743K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 345 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 1047 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Nothing Phone (2) and Google Pixel 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (2)
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio - 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
969 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (2) and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (2) +19%
1243
Pixel 7
1047
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (2) +17%
3797
Pixel 7
3258
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (2) +52%
1127313
Pixel 7
743438
CPU - 203616
GPU - 295372
Memory - 108654
UX - 142235
Total score 1127313 743438
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
6523
Max surface temperature - 45.8 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 39 FPS
Graphics score - 6523
Web score - 7567
Video editing - 6215
Photo editing - 18142
Data manipulation - 10171
Writing score - 15606
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (29th and 162nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Nothing OS 2.0 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh 4355 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 16:16 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
145
Video quality
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
143
Generic camera score
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 ) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Phone (2)
n/a
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 October 2022
Release date July 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (2). But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Google Pixel 7
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Google Pixel 7
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Google Pixel 7
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Google Pixel 7
5. Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 7
6. OnePlus 11 vs Nothing Phone (2)
7. Nothing Phone (1) vs Nothing Phone (2)
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Nothing Phone (2)
9. OnePlus 11R vs Nothing Phone (2)
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Nothing Phone (2)
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский