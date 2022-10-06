Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • 23% higher pixel density (512 vs 416 PPI)

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 512 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Mali-G710 MP7
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It has a better display, battery life, and camera.

