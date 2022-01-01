Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 7: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Display
82
Performance
82
Battery
87
Camera
64
NanoReview score
77
Category Flagship
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 7
82

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
78

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
82

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3147
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
804646
CPU 216931
GPU 296692
Memory 134893
UX 152600
Total score 804646
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Stock Android
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 7
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

