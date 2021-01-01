Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 5

OnePlus 7 Pro
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (463K versus 319K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 19% higher pixel density (516 vs 432 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 600 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (93 vs 85 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (695 against 609 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
84
Pixel 5
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
79
Pixel 5
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
75
Pixel 5
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
76
Pixel 5
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
81
Pixel 5
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
77
Pixel 5
74

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
PWM 122 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
609 nits
Pixel 5 +14%
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +3%
88.1%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +22%
729
Pixel 5
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +48%
2662
Pixel 5
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +45%
463084
Pixel 5
319528
AnTuTu Android Ranking (67th and 137th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Pixel 5 +23%
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Pixel 5 +7%
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +34%
34:24 hr
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Pixel 5 +9%
129
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Pixel 5 +9%
107
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Pixel 5 +8%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.6 dB
Pixel 5 +1%
91.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2020
Release date May 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

