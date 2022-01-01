Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 101% higher peak brightness (1762 against 876 nits)
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (45:56 vs 31:51 hours)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 697K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1897 and 1131 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 99.9%
PWM 192 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro
876 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +101%
1762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +2%
90.3%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1131
iPhone 14 Pro Max +68%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro
3667
iPhone 14 Pro Max +48%
5435
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro
697397
iPhone 14 Pro Max +39%
967942
CPU 157992 242019
GPU 287397 407261
Memory 120016 167432
UX 127958 145864
Total score 697397 967942
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5713
iPhone 14 Pro Max +72%
9802
Stability 57% 82%
Graphics test 34 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 5713 9802
PCMark 3.0 score 12014 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16
ROM Oxygen OS 12 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 65 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 113 hr 156 hr
General battery life
9 Pro
31:51 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +44%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max +10%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

