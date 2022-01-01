OnePlus 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 43 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Delivers 101% higher peak brightness (1762 against 876 nits)
- Shows 44% longer battery life (45:56 vs 31:51 hours)
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 697K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1897 and 1131 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|192 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|41.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1131
iPhone 14 Pro Max +68%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3667
iPhone 14 Pro Max +48%
5435
|CPU
|157992
|242019
|GPU
|287397
|407261
|Memory
|120016
|167432
|UX
|127958
|145864
|Total score
|697397
|967942
|Stability
|57%
|82%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|5713
|9802
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12014
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 16
|ROM
|Oxygen OS 12
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|11:28 hr
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|12:04 hr
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|113 hr
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|140°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
108
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.
