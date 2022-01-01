OnePlus 9RT vs 10 Pro VS OnePlus 9RT OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 397 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 820K)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Reverse charging feature

34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 928 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT 1294 nits 10 Pro 1294 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT 87.9% 10 Pro +2% 90%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT 928 10 Pro +34% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT 3322 10 Pro +25% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT 820395 10 Pro +23% 1007290 CPU 212084 229138 GPU 326188 438172 Memory 128801 172155 UX 157852 168167 Total score 820395 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT 5856 10 Pro n/a Stability 62% - Graphics test 35 FPS - Graphics score 5856 - AnTuTu 9 Android Results (16th and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 ROM OxygenOS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 January 2022 Release date October 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.