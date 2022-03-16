Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A96 vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Oppo A96 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 16, 2022, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 106K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Oppo A96
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A96 +2%
84%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1114 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A96 +119%
385
Oppo A54
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A96 +60%
1599
Oppo A54
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A96 +164%
279966
Oppo A54
106057
CPU 82317 36581
GPU 49192 16965
Memory 75563 23039
UX 71143 28931
Total score 279966 106057
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A96
447
Oppo A54
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 447 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6851 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A96 is definitely a better buy.

