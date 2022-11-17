Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Realme 10

Оппо Реалми 10 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Oppo Realme 10 Pro
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 705 and 568 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10 Pro
n/a
Realme 10
612 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 Pro +6%
89.8%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 Pro +24%
705
Realme 10
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro +15%
2041
Realme 10
1769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro +2%
405507
Realme 10
398213
CPU - 107702
GPU - 92725
Memory - 91328
UX - 104674
Total score 405507 398213
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Realme 10 Pro
n/a
Realme 10
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date November 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. It has a better performance, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro
4. Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Realme 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 10
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Oppo Realme 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish