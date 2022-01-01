Oppo Realme 10 Pro Display 82 Performance 53 Battery 84 Camera 55 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022

82 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

74 Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

53 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 705 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2041 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 405507

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Full charging time 1:14 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

