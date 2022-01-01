Oppo Realme 10 Pro
Display
82
Performance
53
Battery
84
Camera
55
NanoReview score
69
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
82
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
74
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
53
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2041
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
405507
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
55
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10 Pro may differ by country or region