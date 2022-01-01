Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 10 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 10 Pro
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2041
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
405507
Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 10 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (5 votes)

