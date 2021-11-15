Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A03 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (453 against 404 nits) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 115K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Fingerprint scanner

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7884B

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 148 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 Core +12% 453 nits Galaxy A03 404 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 Core 81.8% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Samsung Exynos 7884B Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock - 770 MHz FLOPS - ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Channels 1 - Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 Core 148 Galaxy A03 +62% 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 Core 764 Galaxy A03 +19% 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 Core 115803 Galaxy A03 +55% 179604 CPU - 59385 GPU - 26274 Memory - 34858 UX - 59038 Total score 115803 179604

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 8.8 GB 13.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 November 2021 Release date December 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.