Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A03s

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 119K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (515 against 352 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A03s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.9%
PWM - 806 Hz
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1126:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G +46%
515 nits
Galaxy A03s
352 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Galaxy A03s +2%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2200 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +196%
527
Galaxy A03s
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +95%
1718
Galaxy A03s
882
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +189%
346231
Galaxy A03s
119624
CPU 99293 36930
GPU 82933 15632
Memory 77937 29149
UX 88634 38919
Total score 346231 119624
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 41.7 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1195 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6234 -
Video editing 5425 -
Photo editing 13488 -
Data manipulation 7097 -
Writing score 8913 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 18.8 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 3:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr 15:57 hr
Watching video 13:58 hr 14:23 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 122 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
37:25 hr
Galaxy A03s +5%
39:16 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (66th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +5%
90.4 dB
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 August 2021
Release date January 2023 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 15 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A04 or Samsung Galaxy A03s
2. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Samsung Galaxy A03s
3. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core or Samsung Galaxy A03s
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy A03s
5. Motorola G Pure or Samsung Galaxy A03s
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский