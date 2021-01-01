Samsung Galaxy A03s Display 53 Performance 25 Battery 78 Camera 52 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 139 USD

53 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% Max. Brightness 398 nits

46 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

25 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 169 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 970 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List - 149th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 13.2 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A03s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 139 USD SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

