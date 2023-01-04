Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 317K)
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 697 and 529 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|83.6%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.45 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
529
Moto G Power 5G +32%
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Moto G Power 5G +15%
1966
|CPU
|76270
|-
|GPU
|80853
|-
|Memory
|72187
|-
|UX
|89679
|-
|Total score
|317445
|411363
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1197
|-
|Web score
|6114
|-
|Video editing
|5412
|-
|Photo editing
|13470
|-
|Data manipulation
|7025
|-
|Writing score
|9533
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|14:01 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:23 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:12 hr
|-
|Standby
|109 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|April 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|April 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power 5G. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1