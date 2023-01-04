Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Motorola Moto G Power 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 317K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 317K) 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 697 and 529 points

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 697 and 529 points Weighs 17 grams less

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 515 nits Moto G Power 5G n/a

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.45 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Moto G Power 5G +4% 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 My UX

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 14:01 hr - Watching video 13:23 hr - Gaming 06:12 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Moto G Power 5G n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size - 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 April 2023 Release date January 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power 5G. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.