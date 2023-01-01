Motorola Moto G Power 5G
- Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 930
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)
Review
Display
80
Performance
41
Battery
80
Camera
58
Connectivity
69
NanoReview score
64
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Power 5G
80
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
46
Design and build
|Height
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.45 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1966
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
411363
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
58
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM band 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Power 5G may differ by country or region