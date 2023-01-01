Motorola Moto G Power 5G Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 930

MediaTek Dimensity 930 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)

Review Display 80 Performance 41 Battery 80 Camera 58 Connectivity 69 NanoReview score 64

80 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

46 Design and build Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.45 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

41 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Power 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 GPU clock 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 697 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1966 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 411363

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Power 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Power 5G may differ by country or region