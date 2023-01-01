Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G Power 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G Power 5G

Motorola Moto G Power 5G
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)

Review

Display
80
Performance
41
Battery
80
Camera
58
Connectivity
69
NanoReview score
64

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Power 5G
80

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
46

Design and build

Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.45 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
41

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G Power 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1966
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
411363
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G Power 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Power 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Motorola Moto G Power (2022) and Motorola Moto G Power 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Motorola Moto G Power 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Motorola Moto G Power 5G
4. Motorola Moto G73 and Motorola Moto G Power 5G
5. Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G Power 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish