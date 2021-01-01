Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A20: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20
Display
57
Performance
26
Battery
74
Camera
48
NanoReview score
52
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A20
57

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
51

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
26

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86285
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97752
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A20
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (789 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy M20
3. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A10
4. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A30
5. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A50
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A20e
7. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A30s
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
9. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A10s
10. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A10e
11. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A20s
12. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
13. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A51

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish