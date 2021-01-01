Samsung Galaxy A20
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A20
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86285
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97752
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A20 may differ by country or region