Samsung Galaxy A20 Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD

57 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85% Max. Brightness 398 nits

51 Design and build Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors - Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85%

26 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1244 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3750 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 237 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 858 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 86285 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 97752

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A20 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

