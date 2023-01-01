Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 169K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A20 and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 80.4%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +6%
85%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
239
Galaxy A14 5G +121%
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
859
Galaxy A14 5G +100%
1718
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20
169353
Galaxy A14 5G +104%
346231
CPU 52568 99293
GPU 27842 82933
Memory 36374 77937
UX 53153 88634
Total score 169353 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A20
324
Galaxy A14 5G +269%
1195
Max surface temperature - 37.5 °C
Stability 85% 99%
Graphics test 1 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 324 1195
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6234
Video editing - 5425
Photo editing - 13488
Data manipulation - 7097
Writing score - 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 13
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size - 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:26 hr
Watching video - 13:58 hr
Gaming - 06:53 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A20
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 January 2023
Release date March 2019 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

