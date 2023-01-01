Samsung Galaxy A20 vs A14 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 169K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
41
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
18
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
12
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|80.4%
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|169 g (5.96 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
239
Galaxy A14 5G +121%
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
859
Galaxy A14 5G +100%
1718
|CPU
|52568
|99293
|GPU
|27842
|82933
|Memory
|36374
|77937
|UX
|53153
|88634
|Total score
|169353
|346231
|Max surface temperature
|-
|37.5 °C
|Stability
|85%
|99%
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|324
|1195
|Web score
|-
|6234
|Video editing
|-
|5425
|Photo editing
|-
|13488
|Data manipulation
|-
|7097
|Writing score
|-
|8913
Memory
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|-
|18.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:22 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:26 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:58 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:53 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2019
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1