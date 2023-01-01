Samsung Galaxy A30 vs A14 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A30 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 37 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 174K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 174K) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 616 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 80.4% Display features - Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A30 544 nits Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 165 g (5.82 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A30 +6% 84.9% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 13 ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 08:50 hr - Watching video 11:37 hr - Gaming 05:35 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life Galaxy A30 26:17 hr Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type BSI CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 10 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A30 68.4 dB Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2019 January 2023 Release date March 2019 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.