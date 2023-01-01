Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs A14 5G

Самсунг Галакси А30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 174K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 616 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 80.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A30
544 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 165 g (5.82 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +6%
84.9%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A30
174927
Galaxy A14 5G +138%
416375
CPU 55088 134857
GPU 28006 84242
Memory 36707 79296
UX 56023 118916
Total score 174927 416375
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 404 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 13
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:50 hr -
Watching video 11:37 hr -
Gaming 05:35 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A30
26:17 hr
Galaxy A14 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 January 2023
Release date March 2019 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A30
3. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A30
4. Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A14 5G
5. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A14 5G
6. Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A14 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish