Samsung Galaxy A30 vs A14 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 174K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|616 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|80.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|165 g (5.82 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1493
|CPU
|55088
|134857
|GPU
|28006
|84242
|Memory
|36707
|79296
|UX
|56023
|118916
|Total score
|174927
|416375
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|404
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|11.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|08:50 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:37 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:35 hr
|-
|Standby
|86 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2019
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.25 W/kg
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1