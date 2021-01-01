Samsung Galaxy A30 Display 66 Performance 32 Battery 71 Camera 53 NanoReview score 57 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD

66 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 542 nits

51 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

32 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1322 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4100 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 106785 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 119825

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 11.2 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:33 hr Talk (3G) 24:46 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A30 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 10 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 68 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A30 may differ by country or region