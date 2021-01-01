Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A30: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A30

Display
66
Performance
32
Battery
71
Camera
53
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A30
66

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
542 nits
51

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
32

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1322
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119825
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 11.2 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
24:46 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A30
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 10
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
68 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (1387 votes)

