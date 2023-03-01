Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A30

Самсунг Галакси А54 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 174K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 616 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G
n/a
Galaxy A30
544 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 165 g (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
81.4%
Galaxy A30 +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +198%
521593
Galaxy A30
174927
CPU - 55088
GPU - 28006
Memory - 36707
UX - 56023
Total score 521593 174927
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 404
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:50 hr
Watching video - 11:37 hr
Gaming - 05:35 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
n/a
Galaxy A30
26:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 February 2019
Release date March 2023 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A52s 5G or Galaxy A54 5G
2. Pixel 7 or Galaxy A54 5G
3. Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy A54 5G
4. Galaxy S23 or Galaxy A54 5G
5. Galaxy A12 or Galaxy A30
6. Galaxy A13 5G or Galaxy A30
7. Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A30
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish