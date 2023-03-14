Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A24 4G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs A24 4G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
VS
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 135 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 373K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 557 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • The phone is 11-years and 3-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
84.9%
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +19%
2314
Galaxy A24 4G
1941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +27%
472072
Galaxy A24 4G
373094
CPU 129705 -
GPU 137609 -
Memory 83375 -
UX 125604 -
Total score 472072 373094
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 38 GB 26.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:15 hr -
Watching video 17:29 hr -
Gaming 05:54 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2034
Release date March 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

