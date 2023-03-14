Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs A24 4G VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 135 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 373K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 373K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 557 points

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 557 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G The phone is 11-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 11-years and 3-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 390 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G 1001 nits Galaxy A24 4G n/a

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +3% 84.9% Galaxy A24 4G 82.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +40% 778 Galaxy A24 4G 557 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +19% 2314 Galaxy A24 4G 1941 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A34 5G +27% 472072 Galaxy A24 4G 373094 CPU 129705 - GPU 137609 - Memory 83375 - UX 125604 - Total score 472072 373094 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 38 GB 26.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:44 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:15 hr - Watching video 17:29 hr - Gaming 05:54 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A34 5G 38:45 hr Galaxy A24 4G n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G 99 Galaxy A24 4G n/a Video quality Galaxy A34 5G 78 Galaxy A24 4G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G 92 Galaxy A24 4G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 April 2034 Release date March 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.41 W/kg SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.