Review Display 77 Performance 32 Battery 80 Camera 59 Connectivity 77 NanoReview score 62

77 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 1000 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3

46 Design and build Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%

32 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 557 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1941 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 373094 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 OS size 26.7 GB

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:44 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A24 4G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2034 Release date April 2023 SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A24 4G may differ by country or region