Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

  • Screen: 6.5" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2340
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Review

Display
77
Performance
32
Battery
80
Camera
59
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
62

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
77

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
46

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
32

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
373094
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1
OS size 26.7 GB
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:44 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A24 4G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2034
Release date April 2023
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A24 4G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Write a comment

