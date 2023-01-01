Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
- Screen: 6.5" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2340
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)
Review
Display
77
Performance
32
Battery
80
Camera
59
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
62
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
77
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
46
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
32
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
373094
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|26.7 GB
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:44 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|No
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2034
|Release date
|April 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A24 4G may differ by country or region