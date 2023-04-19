Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A05s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A05s

64 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
VS
56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A05s
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy A05s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A05s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (391K versus 308K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 706 and 416 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Galaxy A05s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
vs
Galaxy A05s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A24 4G
1008 nits
Galaxy A05s
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 168 mm (6.61 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%
Galaxy A05s +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Samsung Galaxy A05s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU shading units 128 128
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1110 MHz
FLOPS ~281.6 GFLOPS ~284 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +70%
706
Galaxy A05s
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +34%
1890
Galaxy A05s
1414
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A24 4G +27%
391948
Galaxy A05s
308329
CPU 138305 108620
GPU 65435 48020
Memory 87685 87982
UX 103063 64200
Total score 391948 308329
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1237 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8116 -
Video editing 5534 -
Photo editing 15162 -
Data manipulation 8090 -
Writing score 11962 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 Core
OS size 26.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:29 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:24 hr -
Watching video 16:27 hr -
Gaming 06:31 hr -
Standby 155 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A24 4G
42:08 hr
Galaxy A05s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2023 September 2023
Release date May 2023 October 2023
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg 0.58 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G or Galaxy A23
2. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G or A34 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G or Galaxy A32
4. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G or Galaxy A14
5. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
6. Samsung Galaxy A05s or Galaxy A04s
7. Samsung Galaxy A05s or Galaxy A04
8. Samsung Galaxy A05s or Nokia G22
9. Samsung Galaxy A05s or Galaxy A05
10. Samsung Galaxy A05s or Galaxy A14
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский