Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 743 and 529 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 183 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A52
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%
Galaxy A52
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +40%
743
Galaxy A52
529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +19%
1899
Galaxy A52
1591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 105587
GPU - 84185
Memory - 53557
UX - 91279
Total score - 336440
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1040
PCMark 3.0 score - 8682
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
Galaxy A52
36:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.

