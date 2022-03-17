Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.