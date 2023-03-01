Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs A52s 5G

Самсунг Галакси А54 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 138.1%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
81.4%
Galaxy A52s 5G +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process - 6 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +3%
521593
Galaxy A52s 5G
504336
CPU - 154271
GPU - 151603
Memory - 79637
UX - 118978
Total score 521593 504336
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2463
PCMark 3.0 score - 12014
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:19 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:10 hr
Standby - 110 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 August 2021
Release date March 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
7. Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish