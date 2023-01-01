Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.