Samsung Galaxy M33 vs Galaxy M23

Самсунг Галакси М33
VS
Самсунг Галакси М23
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Galaxy M23

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M33 (with Exynos 1200) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 732 and 644 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M33
vs
Galaxy M23

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 82.3%

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M33
82.5%
Galaxy M23
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M33 and Samsung Galaxy M23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process - 8 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M33 +14%
732
Galaxy M23
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M33 +1%
1848
Galaxy M23
1821
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M33. It has a better performance and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
