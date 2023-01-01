Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and A54 5G crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities