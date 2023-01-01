Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Plus vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs A34 5G

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
VS
69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 50 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 34% higher pixel density (522 vs 390 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (40:04 vs 23:44 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1001 against 790 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 100%
PWM 235 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 Plus
790 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +27%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Plus +3%
87.5%
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 720 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~607 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Plus +5%
500464
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
CPU 127140 129705
GPU 187567 137609
Memory 83750 83375
UX 104462 125604
Total score 500464 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3227 2303
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10 Plus
8657
Galaxy A34 5G +34%
11581
Web score 6490 9532
Video editing 5805 7448
Photo editing 18721 18557
Data manipulation 6913 11030
Writing score 9773 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 46.5 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:07 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 80 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:44 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +69%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2023
Release date March 2019 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

