Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 50 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.