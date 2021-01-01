Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • 20% higher pixel density (551 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 393K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 692 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +3%
812 nits
iPhone 12 Pro
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +2%
88.08%
iPhone 12 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
692
iPhone 12 Pro +133%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2027
iPhone 12 Pro +100%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
393293
iPhone 12 Pro +51%
592964

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
iPhone 12 Pro +20%
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
iPhone 12 Pro +12%
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 +18%
21:19 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
iPhone 12 Pro +18%
135
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
iPhone 12 Pro +17%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +4%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2020
Release date March 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone XR
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 11 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max
10. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish