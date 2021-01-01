Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (576K versus 229K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

49% higher pixel density (407 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 990

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 9-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.9% PWM - 127 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 FE +24% 742 nits Galaxy A22 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE +1% 84.8% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S20 FE +141% 911 Galaxy A22 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S20 FE +138% 3300 Galaxy A22 1384 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S20 FE +151% 576728 Galaxy A22 229922 CPU 152345 66952 GPU 185581 52483 Memory 113664 43515 UX 119531 66169 Total score 576728 229922 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S20 FE +455% 3794 Galaxy A22 683 Stability 49% 98% Graphics test 22 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 3794 683 PCMark 3.0 score 11603 6751 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 24 GB 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 119 Galaxy A22 n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 101 Galaxy A22 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 115 Galaxy A22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 19 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S20 FE n/a Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced September 2020 June 2021 Release date October 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.