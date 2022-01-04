Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs S20 FE VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (746K versus 576K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 911 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy S20 FE 742 nits

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1% 85.3% Galaxy S20 FE 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0 OS size - 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy S20 FE 119 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy S20 FE 101 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy S20 FE 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.341 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.447 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.