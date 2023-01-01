Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs A54 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 512K)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 512K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Shows 16% longer battery life (36:11 vs 31:14 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (36:11 vs 31:14 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer Weighs 25 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 515 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Ultra +5% 1029 nits Galaxy A54 5G 982 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Ultra +8% 89.8% Galaxy A54 5G 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:58 hr Watching video 15:32 hr 16:30 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 05:51 hr Standby 98 hr 102 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr Galaxy A54 5G +16% 36:11 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Ultra +14% 121 Galaxy A54 5G 106 Video quality Galaxy S21 Ultra 100 Galaxy A54 5G +15% 115 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Ultra +7% 115 Galaxy A54 5G 107

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2021 March 2023 Release date February 2021 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.69 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better performance, camera, and connectivity.