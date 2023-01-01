Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 512K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (36:11 vs 31:14 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 1500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +5%
1029 nits
Galaxy A54 5G
982 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 760 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Ultra +46%
750304
Galaxy A54 5G
512768
CPU 191240 150539
GPU 256481 153199
Memory 151369 82844
UX 149052 125438
Total score 750304 512768
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C -
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5221 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:58 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 16:30 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 98 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +16%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2023
Release date February 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better performance, camera, and connectivity.

