Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 119% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 806 nits)

Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1739 and 1177 points

Weighs 54 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) Price Apple iPhone 13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) +119% 1767 nits iPhone 13 806 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) +5% 90% iPhone 13 86%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU GPU clock 1300 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) 1177 iPhone 13 +48% 1739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) 3527 iPhone 13 +32% 4663 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a iPhone 13 809369 CPU - 219838 GPU - 329364 Memory - 121868 UX - 133943 Total score - 809369 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a iPhone 13 8827 Stability - 79% Graphics test - 52 FPS Graphics score - 8827 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 18 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a iPhone 13 138 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a iPhone 13 117 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a iPhone 13 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2021 Release date February 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.