Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display 97 Performance 95 Battery 93 Camera 88 NanoReview score 90 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

97 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1767 nits

84 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.2%

95 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3527 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 977979 CPU 231679 GPU 412278 Memory 161800 UX 164423 Total score 977979 AnTuTu 9 Ranking - 5th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)

88 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S22 Ultra Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 10x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor size 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra may differ by country or region