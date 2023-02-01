Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S21 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 749K)

80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 749K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1560 and 1108 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 501 ppi 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 1500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 1028 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 227 g (8.01 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5% Galaxy S21 Ultra 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 15:32 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 98 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 31:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 10x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2021 Release date February 2023 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.