Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 826K)

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 826K) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 621 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 621 mAh larger battery capacity: 3900 vs 3279 mAh Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1754 and 1529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 422 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness - 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 14 841 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +2% 88.1% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:45 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:25 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 14 37:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date February 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.