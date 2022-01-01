Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (364K versus 126K)
- 42% higher pixel density (568 vs 400 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (654 against 584 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Shows 67% longer battery life (34:21 vs 20:36 hours)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|658 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|83.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1257:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +271%
564
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +210%
1816
586
|CPU
|106403
|43950
|GPU
|131325
|22702
|Memory
|59895
|38791
|UX
|69985
|22119
|Total score
|364110
|126470
|Stability
|93%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|2269
|508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6262
|4896
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|06:04 hr
|11:49 hr
|Watching video
|10:57 hr
|13:14 hr
|Gaming
|02:42 hr
|06:54 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|-
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
