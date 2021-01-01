Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy S9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 10% longer battery life (86 vs 78 hours)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 278K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 396 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|531 ppi
|568 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.2%
|83.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|215 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +30%
516
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +2%
1972
1925
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus +13%
312953
278085
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (137th and 165th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 2,1
|OS size
|13.9 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus +10%
11:15 hr
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +8%
16:45 hr
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +13%
25:23 hr
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2018
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 937 USD
|~ 837 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.294 W/kg
|0.362 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.
Cast your vote
36 (70.6%)
15 (29.4%)
Total votes: 51