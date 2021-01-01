Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy S9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy S9

Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (86 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 278K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 396 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9 Plus
vs
Galaxy S9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 531 ppi 568 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 215 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 Plus
619 nits
Galaxy S9 +6%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
84.2%
Galaxy S9
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 572 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +30%
516
Galaxy S9
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 Plus +2%
1972
Galaxy S9
1925
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 Plus +13%
312953
Galaxy S9
278085

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2,1
OS size 13.9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 Plus +10%
11:15 hr
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 Plus +8%
16:45 hr
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 Plus +13%
25:23 hr
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 Plus
85 dB
Galaxy S9 +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 February 2018
Release date March 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 837 USD
SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg 0.362 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
36 (70.6%)
15 (29.4%)
Total votes: 51

