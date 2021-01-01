Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S9: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9
Display
75
Performance
58
Battery
67
Camera
67
NanoReview score
68
Category Flagship
Announced February 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 837 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S9
75

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 568 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
74

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
58

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 572 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8728
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1925
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
240596
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
278085
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1
OS size 14 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S9
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
94

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S9 may differ by country or region

