Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (27:32 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 700K)
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (1100 against 939 nits)
  • 20% higher pixel density (512 vs 426 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 426 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 850 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 97%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
939 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +17%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
700525
Pixel 7 Pro +15%
803944
CPU 206991 216931
GPU 227511 296692
Memory 138296 134893
UX 123353 152600
Total score 700525 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% 68%
Graphics test 27 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4573 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 13708 11408
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (141st and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 29 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 64 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +37%
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 126°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2022
Release date August 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

