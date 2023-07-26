Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% higher pixel density (500 vs 374 PPI)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 51.8 mm narrower
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and S23 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 5
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.3:9
PPI 374 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness - 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 129.9 mm (5.11 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 6.1 mm (0.24 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 253 g (8.92 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 3360 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 266470
GPU - 530016
Memory - 245971
UX - 204051
Total score - 1241051
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 34.8 °C
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 72 FPS
Graphics score - 12157
Web score - 15452
Video editing - 7788
Photo editing - 33920
Data manipulation - 12719
Writing score - 19824
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size - 39.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:00 hr
Watching video - 19:27 hr
Gaming - 06:32 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 16320 x 12240
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 February 2023
Release date August 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

